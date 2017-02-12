Rusting Port Huron train bridge has undetermined future

A the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said there's no timeline for when a final decision will be made on the future of a historic train bridge on the edge of the Black River in Port Huron.
Officials previously had hoped for a decision by the end of 2016 on a demolition permit for the Pere Marquette bridge that was filed almost five years ago, the Times Herald (http://bwne.ws/2kedl5U) reported.
"I'm finishing up my review of alternatives to avoid, minimize, mitigate the adverse effects of removing the bridge from the historic property," regulatory project manager Collette Luff said.
After the review is complete, the decision will be considered internally before going to the State Historic Preservation Office, Luff said.
Alternatives to the bridge demolition include doing nothing, preserving the site, moving the bridge and recordation, which would require a historian documenting the site prior to removal.
"Removing the bridge would destroy the physical characteristics that make it eligible for listing," Luff said.
The Port Huron Yacht Club applied for the demolition permit in 2012. The club wanted to remove the 86-year-old bridge to make room for an observation deck because it purchased a parcel known as Scenic Point.
Others have said the bridge needs to stay because it's an icon to the city. The nonprofit Friends of the Pere Marquette Bridge submitted restoration plans for the bridge two years ago, which include leaving the bridge where it stands, cleaning it, putting lights on it and renting it from the yacht club for $1 a year.
