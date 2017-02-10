You’ll score savings soon at the old AMF Main Street Lanes bowling alley on Hilton Head Island

Though you might have seen some activity over at the former AMF Main Street Lanes bowling alley at 2600 Main St., pins and strikes aren’t returning to Hilton Head Island that we know of.
Instead, the Osprey Village Thrift Store will open in the former bowling alley March 25, according to the living community’s website.
The new thrift store will open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and feature items such as clothing, shoes, accessories, furniture, appliances, housewares, sporting goods and electronics.
