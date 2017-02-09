Napoli Bistro Pizzeria closes, but makes room for new gastropub in Bluffton

John Kelm, who operates Jameson’s Char House and the Clubhouse at Okatie Creek in Sun City Hilton Head, said the term “gastropub” originated in 1991 and is described as an average pub enhanced with cocktails, food and beer.
“It’s a very popular and ... up-and-coming concept,” he said.
A gastropub — The Original 46 Gastropub, specifically — is exactly what’s coming to the former Napoli Bistro Pizzeria and Wine Bar at 68 Bluffton Road sometime this spring, according to Kelm.
He and his team are working on the concept of the future bar with a heavy focus on live entertainment while the old pizzeria is under construction. New paint, hardwood floors and a custom-made bar with a 14-foot library ladder full of bourbon are on the way, he said.
“We’re basically opening the space back up to the original blueprint,” he said.
One of the bar’s mixologists, Sandy England, said it will feature a 20-tap system and have an “approachable” atmosphere, similar to other gastropubs in the Charleston area.
Kelm said The Original 46 Gastropub will focus on progressive, classic cocktails and expensive bourbon. Gins will be the team’s focus down the road as the next drink of choice.
“We want to be ahead of the game,” he said.
“We’re heavily focusing on craft beers,” said Ann-Marie Barrera, another mixologist.
Executive partner and chef Dustin Ricker said the bar would feature pub food made of higher quality in a scratch kitchen, with items such as pork belly sliders, but definitely not pizza.
“(We’ll have) sandwiches that everyone’s familiar with, just done well,” he said.
Kelm said, above all, he wants this to be a social gathering place.
“If you’re not my friend when you walk in the door, you will be when you leave,” he said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
