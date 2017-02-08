Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce celebrates 60 years at local restaurant

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 60th anniversary at Hilton Head’s first restaurant, Hudson’s Seafood on the Docks, at 1 Hudson Road on Hilton Head, for a celebration and a sneak peek at the eatery’s new deck from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16.
The event is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. The setting is casual. Beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Guests can pre-register to win two tickets to the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival’s Cultural Culinary & Heritage Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort or the Pig Pickin’ and Oyster Roast at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Waddell Mariculture Center.
Comments