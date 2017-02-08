Former Piggly Wiggly employees say company’s stock won’t help bring home the bacon

It appears the Charleston grocery store chain Piggly Wiggly has little wiggle room in the extra cash department.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the employee-owned parent company of Piggly Wiggly Carolinas says the grocery store chain is now essentially worthless.
Former employees of the company told The Post and Courier they were told they would receive no stock payments this year.
Greenbax Enterprises president David Schools wrote to the employee shareholders that the company has no positive value.
The grocery store chain started in Charleston 60 years ago. The company began selling assets and closing stores in 2013. The last company-owned store closed last spring in Hollywood in Charleston County.
The letter to shareholders comes one year after some former employees sued the grocer in federal court, seeking millions of dollars in lost retirement money. They charge that poor decisions by company executives led to its collapse.
There are two Piggly Wiggly locations in Beaufort County; one is on North Forest Beach Drive on Hilton Head Island, and another is on Ribaut Road in Port Royal.
