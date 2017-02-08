Port Royal restaurant reopens in place of Phoenix Bistro on Hilton Head Island

Fan’s of Mikki’s in Port Royal won’t have to spend much time mourning the closure of the restaurant at 1638 Paris Ave. But they will have to make a longer commute to enjoy this American eatery.
Mikki Rolain said she and her family have reopened Mikki’s Cafe at 70 Marshland Road in the former Phoenix Bistro location on Hilton Head Island. The only thing they need to finish is adding their address to the sign outside, she said.
“I live on the island, so it makes it easier,” she said of the move.
Rolain said their restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and features the same cuisine it always has: breakfast, lunch and sometimes dinner. Menu items range from $5 to $27 and feature entrees such as crab cakes and eggs, biscuits and gravy, eggs benedict, monte cristos, Fat Elvis, chicken parmesan, oyster Rockefeller and a Titanic burger.
“I take pride in my food,” she said.
Homemade cooking, outdoor seating and even art for sale from Maye River Gallery can be found at Mikki’s, Rolain said. When the restaurant was open in Port Royal, she said she was best known for her salads, such as the Eden, which features green apples, mandarin oranges, strawberries, dried blueberries, cheddar cheese, goat cheese and walnuts with a signature dressing.
“I had the best burgers in Beaufort,” she said.
Mikki’s Cafe is family run with only Rolain, her husband and sometimes her son cooking and waiting in the restaurant. She said she wants to establish a local community with her customers at their business.
“It’s like coming home,” she said. “Because when you come here, you’re family.”
