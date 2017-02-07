US stock indexes mixed in afternoon trading; oil slides

1:23 Valentine's Day 'sweet spots' across Beaufort County Pause

1:11 The daffodils are blooming early in Bluffton this year

3:10 Canoeing teens caught in marsh rescued by passing Coast Guard crew

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents

0:46 Adult superstore coming to Old Town Bluffton?

0:36 Timelapse: College of Charleston reconstructs 'Bucky' the T. rex in library

1:19 Up close with 14-foot great white shark caught off Hilton Head Island

1:18 What Beaufort County would like included in the environmental study