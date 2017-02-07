US job openings remain at mostly healthy level in December

1:23 Valentine's Day 'sweet spots' across Beaufort County Pause

1:11 The daffodils are blooming early in Bluffton this year

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

1:18 What Beaufort County would like included in the environmental study

1:03 UNC coach Roy Williams bashes HB2 after win in Greensboro

0:49 Hopeful Horizons: 'Having a presence makes a difference.'

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

0:54 Large python found in Miami-Dade neighborhood

1:10 Foxhunting, with the Lowcountry Hunt Club