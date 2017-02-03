WalletHub names Palmetto State one of the best states to retire in

When it comes to retirement, you want an affordable home, proximity to great healthcare and a place you want to spend your golden years.
WalletHub, a website that offers free credit scores daily and an “artificially intelligent financial advisor,” conducted a list of the best and worst places to retire in the country using 31 key indicators to examine retirement-friendliness.
According to the study, the analysts examined “affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.”
South Carolina was named the seventh best state to retire in. WalletHub ranked the Palmetto State seventh in affordability, 37th in quality of life and 33rd in health care.
Florida was the only southern state to outrank South Carolina at a No. 1 ranking.
