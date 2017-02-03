Looking for a job this spring? Lowe’s has plenty of season openings in South Carolina

Lowe’s announced Thursday it will hire more than 45,000 seasonal employees across the country to help customers during spring – the busiest time of year for the home improvement industry. The company plans to hire 1,659 seasonal employees in South Carolina.
In-store seasonal positions include cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products. The company is also hiring loaders to assist the increasing number of customers who order products online at Lowes.com and pick them up at thelocal store.
There are currently two Lowe’s located in Beaufort County, one in Bluffton at 35 Malphrus Road and another store in Beaufort at 207 Robert Smalls Parkway.
Comments