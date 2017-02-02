New doughnut shop in Fresh Market Shoppes might be something to quack about

“Donut” freak out, but we’re about to get a new doughnut shop on Hilton Head Island.
That’s right, Duck Donuts, a North Carolina franchise, is opening a store in the Fresh Market Shoppes, according to the company’s website.
A “coming soon” construction duck can be seen next to the address at 890 William Hilton Parkway on the site. This would mark the first Duck Donuts franchise in South Carolina.
A post on the opening shop’s Facebook page states the store is looking to hire an assistant manager.
Duck Donuts offers made-to-order, customized donuts and beverages. Breakfast sandwiches, espresso and flavored coffee are available at select locations.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
