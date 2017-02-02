Asian shares slip, dollar wobbles as Fed keeps rates steady

0:37 Delores Nevils: 'We are all history' Pause

0:46 Omar's off to SC State: What sealed the deal for Beaufort star

1:50 Machete-wielding robber menaces Yemassee store clerks

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

1:14 Cross Schools expansion plans include improved athletic programs

1:10 Wind long gone, Hurricane Matthew still batters Coastal Discovery Museum

0:46 A video tour of HHCA's property in Bluffton

2:05 She slept through Matthew in Sea Pines, but 'when I woke up, it was bedlam'

5:29 SC native Stephen Colbert speaks to Congressional committee