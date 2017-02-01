Business

February 1, 2017 8:08 PM

California teacher pension system lowers investment target

By JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California's massive teacher pension system is downgrading its investment earnings forecast, a move that will raise retirement costs for the state and for some educators.

The California State Teachers' Retirement System board voted Wednesday to adopt a 7 percent earnings assumption, down from 7.5 percent.

The decision reflects expectations for lower expected returns on global investments in the coming decades. Financial consultants say there's less than a 50 percent probability that CalSTRS will hit its current 7.5 percent annual earnings target.

The change means about 80,000 teachers hired since 2013 will see their pension contributions increase by about 1 percent of their wages. It will be phased in over two years.

Gov. Jerry Brown's budget proposal set aside an additional $153 million to cover the state's share of higher costs.

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Proposed for port: 4-lane road tying into Highway 17

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos