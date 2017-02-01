Sea Pines Resort announces new director of restaurants and resort executive chef

The Sea Pines Resort announced Wednesday two new additions to resort’s team: Jay Edwards as the director of restaurants and Matthew Roher as resort executive chef.
Edwards, who has more than 20 successful years in fine dining and hospitality experiences, joins the Sea Pines Resort’s executive team as the director of restaurants. Edwards will oversee 11 restaurants, including Links, an American Grill located in the Harbour Town Clubhouse and Coast at Sea Pines Beach Club.
Edwards comes to Sea Pines from Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Prior to that, Edwards was a market partner with P.F. Chang China Bistro in its company infancy, overseeing six restaurants in the Central Valley of California into the Bay area. Edwards began his career as a server at Stein Eriksen Lodge at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.
As resort executive chef for The Sea Pines Resort, Roher’s responsibilities include menu creation, concept design, team building, budgeting and administration for the resort.
Prior to joining The Sea Pines Resort team, Roher served as senior executive chef for The Landings Club kitchens and teams that comprise The Landings Club Culinary Program in Savannah. He introduced, advised and supported numerous local food purveyors and initiatives to Savannah’s food scene and has partnered with a wide range of local charities and fundraisers through in-kind donations and chef participation. Roher is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York.
