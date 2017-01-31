Local chambers of commerce to present a Lowcountry Regional Workforce Summit

The Greater Bluffton and the Jasper County chambers of commerce will present a Lowcountry Regional Workforce Summit from 10:30 a.m. to 1: 30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville.
Area businesses, leaders and the community are invited to attend to hear local, regional and state wide organizations speak on workforce-related issues, ongoing initiatives and future programs. A panel consisting of SC Works, SC Department of Commerce and Workforce Development, Beaufort County School District, Technical College of the Lowcountry, Beaufort County Development Corporation, Jasper County Council and more will each speak on workforce readiness and business demands. Time will be allotted for question and answers from the public.
Reservations are required and seating is limited.
Details: 843-757-1010 or email Megan Kelley, megan@blufftonchamberofcommerce.org
