Chamber honors Hilton Head town manager for leadership after hurricane

The Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce recently honored Hilton Head’s town manager for leading recovering efforts in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.
Steve Riley was honored on Saturday with the John Curry Tourism Award at the chamber’s Masquerade-themed gala at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa on Saturday.
Riley led the efforts to get Hilton Head Island’s tourism-based economy back up and running soon after the Category 2 hurricane hit in October, the Chamber stated in a news release.
Riley joined the Town of Hilton Head Island as the community development director in 1991, and has been the town manager since 1994. He has served on numerous local and state boards including the South Carolina Planning Education Advisory Committee, the Municipal Association of South Carolina, the South Carolina City and County Managers Association, the Commission on Fire Accreditation, the Beaufort County Rural and Critical Lands Preservation Board, the Hilton Head Island Rotary Club, and the St. Francis School Board.
The John Curry Tourism Award is given to those for helping shape the tourism industry. Only two individuals have been honored with the award since its founding 10 years ago. This is the first time it has been awarded to a person not directly in the tourism industry.
