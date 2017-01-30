Don Ryan Center for Innovation launches its newest office location

The Don Ryan Center for Innovation launched its newest office location in Beaufort last week at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to a news release.
More than 100 individuals attended the event, including Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling, Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka, Port Royal Mayor Sam Murray, members of the Beaufort Chamber of Commerce and other community leaders.
The satellite office, in Beaufort City Hall at 1911 Boundary St., will offer opportunities for hands-on consulting/mentoring and resource support.
For more information, visit www.donryancenter.com.
