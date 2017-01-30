Local chambers of commerce to host Workforce Development Summit

The Greater Bluffton and the Jasper County chambers of commerce are hosting a Lowcountry Regional Workforce Summit from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville, according to a news release.
Area businesses, leaders and the community are invited to attend to hear local, regional and statewide organizations speak on workforce-related issues, ongoing initiatives and future programs. A panel consisting of S.C. Works, S.C. Department of Commerce and Workforce Development, Beaufort County School District, Technical College of the Lowcountry, Beaufort County Development Corp., Jasper County Council and more will each speak on workforce readiness and business demands. Time will be allotted for questions from the public.
Reservations are required, and seating is limited. Call 843-757-1010 or email Megan Kelley at megan@blufftonchamberofcommerce.org.
