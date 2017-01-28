Island Packet columnist honored with Chamber’s top award

A man who has spent more than 40 years informing, entertaining and inspiring the Lowcountry community was recognized with the highest honor at the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s annual ball.
David Lauderdale, Island Packet editorial page editor, was honored with the Alice Glenn Doughtie Good Citizenship Award at the chamber’s Masquerade-themed gala at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa on Saturday.
Lauderdale was honored for embodying the award’s standard of “selfless community service in the spirit of brotherhood.”
“Yes, his ‘job’ is to ‘write’ for the Island Packet, but his ability to speak to and for our community’s values and purpose far exceeds that role and is felt throughout the Hilton Head Island and Bluffton area,” said Linda Silver, who nominated Lauderdale, said. “There is no one else who has the knowledge, experience and platform to accomplish this important task.”
Lauderdale also teaches “Lowcountry Lessons,” an adult Sunday School class, at First Presbyterian Church, where he is also an elder and deacon, and is a past president of the South Carolina Associated Press News Council.
“I’m standing on a lot of shoulders accepting this award,” Lauderdale said with a smile. “This is for the hundreds of editors and reporters I’ve worked with over the years who always have gone above and beyond to help this community.”
Lauderdale said it was rewarding to him that the chamber recognized the newspaper for serving the community.
“Its been an honor and a privilege to work at the Packet over the years,” he said. “It’s unexpected, but rewarding. We go to work every day hoping we make a difference.”
OTHER AWARDS
Outstanding Organization of the Year Award
Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival & Concours d’Elegance: One of the country’s premiere automotive events that attracts visitors to the island from all over the world was honored for its continued dedication and commitment to the community, specifically shown this past year when the event was held just weeks after Hurricane Matthew.
Concours staff, volunteers, community partners and town officials rallied together to host the Hilton Head Island Motoring Festival and Concours d’Elegance, sending a strong message that Hilton Head Island was open for business.
This year, the organization also donated $10,000 to the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry’s Disaster Relief Fund to further help the local recovery efforts.
Bluffton Regional Business Council Member of the Year Award
eviCore: The information technology healthcare company that recently announced a $1.6 million expansion was honored for bringing quality jobs to the area, setting the stage for more businesses to follow.
CareCore National relocated its headquarters from New York to Bluffton in 2006. CareCore and MedSolutions Inc. merged in 2014 and rebranded as eviCore in 2015.
Small Business of the Year
Outside Brands: The Hilton Head brand (made up of Outside Hilton Head, Destinations DMC, Outside Palmetto Bluff, Team Outside and Outside Daufuskie) was honored for its investment to the community and preservation of natural resources while expanding its business for almost four decades.
The Outside Foundation was founded with a mission to get kids outside and protect and preserve the local environment. It raises funds each year to grow the Kids in Kayaks program. This year, every 7th-grade child in Beaufort County public schools will have a day outside, immersed in water testing, dock fouling, touch tanks and kayaking.
Start-Up of the Year
group4: The full-service marketing and PR agency was recognized for investing in its employees and giving back to the community.
Founded in April 2014, group46 has donated more than 155 hours of rebranding and marketing assistance to Second Helpings, and helping local school fundraisers.
Sue West Educator of the Year Award
Mary Baker: The Hilton Head Island Elementary School educator who has taught and influenced generations of children in the Lowcountry was honored for her innovative teaching styles and continued dedication to education.
Since 1974, Baker has taught a variety of grade levels, including middle and high school students, and has extensive training to teach gifted and talented students, English learners and students with special needs. Baker was raised in Bluffton. She’s volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and helps train therapy dogs. But her true passion is teaching.
Zonta Woman of the Year Award
Linda Warnock: The Dunes Real Estate controller was recognized for her charitable endeavors and selfless commitment to others.
Warnock created the annual Bicycle Elf Delivery, a food drive now in its fifth year to benefit the St. Andrews by the Sea Soup Kitchen. She has assisted with countless service projects benefiting local organizations such as Citizens Opposed to Domestic Abuse(CODA), Lowcountry Collation Against Human Trafficking (LCAHT), Hope Haven and The Children’s Center. She’s also had leadership roles with the Hilton Head High School Z Club, League of American Bicyclists, Zonta Club, Pedal4Kids Annual Community Bike Ride, Town of Hilton Head Island Bicycle Advisory Committee and more.
