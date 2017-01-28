Milestones, achievements recognized at 2nd Annual Bluffton Ball

Guests and members of the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce gathered for the 2nd Annual Bluffton Ball to celebrate a year’s worth of business achievements, milestones and progress for the community Saturday night in Sun City’s Pickney Hall Ballroom.
Visitors dressed to the nines, chatted over music and hors d'oeuvres, and welcomed each other with laughs and smiles throughout the night.
Amiri Farris, a contemporary artist and finalist for Artist of the Year award, said he knew the other nominees well and the awards were more like a friendly competition.
“Most of the artists in Bluffton know each other,” he said.
Twelve winners were honored for their due diligence in the Bluffton community. One of the winners, Bridgette Frazier, who was honored with the Good Heart Award, said it was nice to see the ‘who’s who’ of Bluffton at a fine function.
“I feel very honored to have been recognized by the community for doing good things,” she said.
Though the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce had its own Chamber Masquerade Ball the same evening, Frazier said she thought it was important to recognize Bluffton businesses that might not have much to do with Hilton Head Island on their own merit as well.
“I think ... Bluffton has always had its own identify,” she said. “The energy is really amazing here, too,” she said.
Below are the results for each award, with the winners highlighted in bold.
Artist of the Year
▪ Amiri Farris — Amiri Farris Studio
▪ Doug Corkern — Four Corners Gallery
▪ Kelly Graham — Vigorous, LLC
Business of the Year
▪ Covert Aire
▪ Taylor's Quality Landscape Supply & Nursery
▪ Volvo Cars Hilton Head
Small Business of the Year
▪ Advanced Integrated Controls
▪ Aunt Laurie’s
▪ Barbers of the Lowcountry
▪ Big D’s Royal Tees
Business Startup of the Year
▪ Bluffton Bike Taxi
▪ Maluka
▪ Shore Winds Landscaping
▪ Tails of the Lowcountry
Good Heart Award
▪ Bridgette Frazier
▪ Gerrick Taylor — Taylor's Quality Landscape Supply & Nursery
▪ Heather Nicole Price — Bluffton Hilton Head Ask & Answer
Nonprofit of the Year
▪ Actions for Autism
▪ Don Ryan Center of Innovation
▪ Hospice Care of the Lowcountry
▪ Program for Exceptional People
Outstanding Person of the Year
▪ Al Stokes — Waddell Mariculture Center
▪ Heather Nicole Price — Bluffton Hilton Head Ask & Answer
▪ Lisa Sulka — Town of Bluffton Mayor
▪ Mike Covert — Covert Aire
Professional Educator & Development Person of the Year
▪ Erin Reichert — Bluffton High School
▪ Tony Mills — Lowcountry Center - Spring Island
Regional Impact Award
▪ Bluffton Farmers Market
▪ Palmetto Bluff
▪ Technical College of the Lowcountry
▪ University of South Carolina Beaufort
Rookie of the Year
▪ Aimee Deverall — Deverall Immigration Law, LLC
▪ Emily Cohn — Moonlit Lullaby
Memorial Award
▪ George Scott
Lifetime Achievement Award
▪ Babbie Gusico
