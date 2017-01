State apologizes for fraud fiasco, wants to reduce penalties

1:16 'We're moving forward': Harbour Town repairs continue apace Pause

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:24 HHCA students on the school's proposed move to Bluffton

1:50 Former NBA player gives talks on the dangers of heroin abuse in Myrtle Beach

1:43 Report unfairly depicts DJJ

2:55 Report findings of concern

0:52 Why public involvement is key for the future of Lady's Island

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift