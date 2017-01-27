How to build your own chopped salad

Think you know how to make a chopped salad? A new restaurant dedicated to the art of chopping and dicing is opening at 55 Mathews Drive on Hilton Head Island Feb. 1, 2017.
Business

How to respond if you receive a robocall

Americans received an estimated 29.3 billion unwanted telemarketing calls in 2016, according to a YouMail Robocall Index released in January 2017. The Federal Trade Commission's Kati Daffin explains how to avoid these unwanted calls.

Food & Drink

Why you should try Chamber Restaurant Week

Carolina Crab Company co-owner Thomas Reilley, and Brittany Shane, marketing manager for SERG Restaurant Group, explain, some of the reasons why Chamber Restaurant Week is a good thing for diners on Jan. 20, 2017. More than 70 restaurants on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton are participating in the ninth-annual Chamber Restaurant Week, which features value and prix-fixe menus. It runs Jan. 21 through Jan. 28.

Traffic

New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know

The new traffic signal at S.C. 46 and Kittie's Crossing in Bluffton is live, but with flashing yellow and red lights. Installed to accommodate the soon-to-open Walmart and Sam's Club across from Kittie's Crossing, the signal will be fully operational Jan. 11, 2017, according to a Beaufort County news release. In the interim, here's what to know to stay safe behind the wheel. (Video shot Jan. 6.)

Technology

NASA and Arizona State set space exploration mission to a metal asteroid

Arizona State University will lead the NASA space exploration mission Psyche, allowing scientists to see for the first time what is believed to be a planetary core. The metal asteroid Psyche will offer a unique look into the violent collisions that created Earth and terrestrial planets. The mission's spacecraft is expected to launch in 2023, arriving at the asteroid in 2030, where it will map and study its properties during 20 months in orbit.

