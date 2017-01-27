Business

Chinese and Japanese restaurant returns with a new look on Boundary Street

By Madison Hogan

Fans of Jade Garden, who might have gone through withdrawal during the past few months when the restaurant was closed, will be happy to hear that the Chinese and Japanese cuisine eatery has reopened on Boundary Street in Beaufort as PeKing House.

After closing for some major renovations in September 2016, Peking House officially opened Jan. 3, according to a banner outside the restaurant.

Changes to the facade appear to include a fresh coat of paint and new signage.

A building permit submitted to the city of Beaufort originally stated the restaurant would be complete with a new lobby, windows, sushi case and griddle, buffet tables and waiter station.

