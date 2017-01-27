One of the fastest growing food chains has a location in Beaufort

With Super Bowl LI and one of the biggest days for chicken wings kicking off in about a week, you might be curious to know who’s the head honcho of flats and drumsticks.
Wingstop, an international chain restaurant that calls itself “the wing experts,” recently opened its 1,000th location outside Atlanta and appears to be one of the fastest growing food chains in the country, according to Business Insider.
Wingstop joined the Beaufort community in 2012 at 272 Robert Smalls Parkway. The chain gets 75 percent of its business from takeout and offers a menu of wings, tenders, sides and desserts.
CEO Charlie Morrison told Business Insider the company believes it can eventually open 2,500 stores in the U.S. He said the companies business model of singularity and simplicity — offering a simple menu of chicken wings and sides and becoming the biggest chain to cater to takeout wings — is the secret to their success.
“We have grown faster than just about any other restaurant chain,” he said.
