Chinese send fake Trump tweets as jokes, New Year wishes

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

1:24 Matthew Horne's aunt on the Malik Stanfield trial so far

1:04 TCL tunnel is getting a Beaufort inspired face lift

0:54 Flying high, with Haynes Werner, Beaufort-born falconer

3:11 Frank Martin postgame: Gamecocks respond well coming off a loss

0:24 Nikki Haley confirmed UN Ambassador

1:21 Why you should try Chamber Restaurant Week

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

4:15 Gov. Henry McMaster sworn in to lead Palmetto State