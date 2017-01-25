Looking for gas on SC 170? You’re about to get another option

Parker’s, the Savannah-based gas station, has nine locations already open in Beaufort County, but that’s not stopping the company from building another convenience store on S.C. 170.
A sign has appeared outside the construction site of a gas station announcing another Parker’s is coming soon at the exit off of U.S. 278 onto Okatie Highway toward Beaufort.
A Parker’s marketing representative said Wednesday the company plans to open this new store Feb. 10.
Parker’s opened a gas station and drive-thru convenience store at 7021 North Okatie Highway on S.C. 170 in December 2015. The most recent Parker’s to join Beaufort County opened on Shell Point Road and Savannah Highway in Port Royal in July 2016.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
