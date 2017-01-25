This lunch hotspot in Bluffton is adding breakfast to its sandwich menu

Alvin Ord’s of Bluffton on May River Road, a popular lunchtime spot known for its sandwiches and the bread those sandwiches come on, will now add breakfast to its lineup.
Eric Lunde, co-owner of the Bluffton sandwich shop, said Wednesday morning after frequent inquiries from guests, he and his team at Alvin Ord’s will start serving breakfast sandwiches and cinnamon buns at the bakery twice a week.
Seven breakfast sandwiches, including jalapeno bacon or mango chutney egg and cheese or steak, sauteed sweet peppers and onions egg and cheese, and even baked cinnamon buns will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays starting Jan. 27.
Lunde said if all goes well with the new additions, he would consider offering the breakfast menu items on other days. Alvin Ord’s joined the Bluffton dining scene in July 2016 and was already on its way to expanding hours in September 2016.
