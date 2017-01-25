Covert Aire announces outcome of December donation efforts to keep local families warm in Bluffton

Covert Aire donated more than $10,000 to replace, repair and install heating/air systems in the homes of two families in the Bluffton area.
Covert Aire helped the family of an Iraq/Afghanistan War veteran on disability by replacing his furnace and AC coil. In addition, the company installed a heating system in the home of a single mother with three children, who were living without heat.
Covert Aire also collected more than 200 toys for children for Toys 4 Tots and a large collection of canned goods for a Beaufort food bank.
