Business

January 25, 2017 2:30 PM

Covert Aire announces outcome of December donation efforts to keep local families warm in Bluffton

Posted by Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

Covert Aire donated more than $10,000 to replace, repair and install heating/air systems in the homes of two families in the Bluffton area.

Covert Aire helped the family of an Iraq/Afghanistan War veteran on disability by replacing his furnace and AC coil. In addition, the company installed a heating system in the home of a single mother with three children, who were living without heat.

Covert Aire also collected more than 200 toys for children for Toys 4 Tots and a large collection of canned goods for a Beaufort food bank.

