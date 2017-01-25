Hargray promotes 2 to director positions

Hargray Communications recently announced the promotion of two veteran colleagues to director-level positions within the company, according to a news release.
Jason Carnes was named the director of planned development relations and sales, while April Cooler was promoted to director of residential sales.
Carnes most recently held the title of senior sales manager. In this new role, Carnes is responsible for residential and commercial sales in all of Hargray’s neighborhoods and planned developments, including multi-dwelling unit sales in South Carolina and Georgia.
Most recently serving as a senior residential sales manager, Cooler will now be responsible for Hargray’s call center sales, retail sales and residential direct sales functions.
Comments