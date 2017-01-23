Chamber to recognize Bluffton’s best businesses

The Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will honor local business leaders at the group’s second annual Bluffton Ball.
The ball is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday at Sun City Hilton Head’s Pinckney Hall Ballroom, 114 Sun City Lane, Bluffton.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-bluffton-ball-tickets-28605581063.
At the ball, the chamber will present it’s 2016 Bluffton Business Awards. Here are the award finalists:
Artist of the Year
▪ Amiri Farris - Amiri Farris Studio
▪ Doug Corkern - Four Corners Gallery
▪ Kelly Graham - Vigorous, LLC
Business of the Year
▪ Covert Aire
▪ Taylor's Quality Landscape Supply & Nursery
▪ Volvo Cars Hilton Head
Small Business of the Year
▪ Advanced Integrated Controls
▪ Aunt Laurie’s
▪ Barbers of the Lowcountry
▪ Big D’s Royal Tees
Business Startup of the Year
▪ Bluffton Bike Taxi
▪ Maluka
▪ Shore Winds Landscaping
▪ Tails of the Lowcountry
Good Heart Award
▪ Bridgette Frazier
▪ Gerrick Taylor - Taylor's Quality Landscape Supply & Nursery
▪ Heather Nicole Price - Bluffton Hilton Head Ask & Answer
Nonprofit of the Year
▪ Actions for Autism
▪ Don Ryan Center of Innovation
▪ Hospice Care of the Lowcountry
▪ Program for Exceptional People
Outstanding Person of the Year
▪ Al Stokes - Waddell Mariculture Center
▪ Heather Nicole Price - Bluffton Hilton Head Ask & Answer
▪ Lisa Sulka - Town of Bluffton Mayor
▪ Mike Covert - Covert Aire
Professional Educator & Development Person of the Year
▪ Erin Reichert - Bluffton High School
▪ Tony Mills - Lowcountry Center - Spring Island
Regional Impact Award
▪ Bluffton Farmers Market
▪ Palmetto Bluff
▪ Technical College of the Lowcountry
▪ University of South Carolina Beaufort
Rookie of the Year
▪ Aimee Deverall - Deverall Immigration Law, LLC
▪ Emily Cohn - Moonlit Lullaby
Memorial Award
▪ George Scott
Lifetime Achievement Award
▪ Babbie Gusico
For more information, call the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce at 843-757-1010.
