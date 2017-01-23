Business

January 23, 2017 11:02 AM

Chamber to recognize Bluffton’s best businesses

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

The Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will honor local business leaders at the group’s second annual Bluffton Ball.

The ball is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday at Sun City Hilton Head’s Pinckney Hall Ballroom, 114 Sun City Lane, Bluffton.

Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/second-annual-bluffton-ball-tickets-28605581063.

At the ball, the chamber will present it’s 2016 Bluffton Business Awards. Here are the award finalists:

Artist of the Year

▪ Amiri Farris - Amiri Farris Studio

▪ Doug Corkern - Four Corners Gallery

▪ Kelly Graham - Vigorous, LLC

Business of the Year

▪ Covert Aire

▪ Taylor's Quality Landscape Supply & Nursery

▪ Volvo Cars Hilton Head

Small Business of the Year

▪ Advanced Integrated Controls

▪ Aunt Laurie’s

▪ Barbers of the Lowcountry

▪ Big D’s Royal Tees

Business Startup of the Year

▪ Bluffton Bike Taxi

▪ Maluka

▪ Shore Winds Landscaping

▪ Tails of the Lowcountry

Good Heart Award

▪ Bridgette Frazier

▪ Gerrick Taylor - Taylor's Quality Landscape Supply & Nursery

▪ Heather Nicole Price - Bluffton Hilton Head Ask & Answer

Nonprofit of the Year

▪ Actions for Autism

▪ Don Ryan Center of Innovation

▪ Hospice Care of the Lowcountry

▪ Program for Exceptional People

Outstanding Person of the Year

▪ Al Stokes - Waddell Mariculture Center

▪ Heather Nicole Price - Bluffton Hilton Head Ask & Answer

▪ Lisa Sulka - Town of Bluffton Mayor

▪ Mike Covert - Covert Aire

Professional Educator & Development Person of the Year

▪ Erin Reichert - Bluffton High School

▪ Tony Mills - Lowcountry Center - Spring Island

Regional Impact Award

▪ Bluffton Farmers Market

▪ Palmetto Bluff

▪ Technical College of the Lowcountry

▪ University of South Carolina Beaufort

Rookie of the Year

▪ Aimee Deverall - Deverall Immigration Law, LLC

▪ Emily Cohn - Moonlit Lullaby

Memorial Award

▪ George Scott

Lifetime Achievement Award

▪ Babbie Gusico

For more information, call the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce at 843-757-1010.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How to respond if you receive a robocall

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos