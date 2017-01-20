CPC Yellow Pages wins national award

CPC Yellow Pages, publisher of the Lowcountry Phone Directory, was named Directory of the Year at the Association of Directory Publishers’ 2016 annual convention and trade show, held recently in Las Vegas, according to a news release.
CPC Yellow Pages is a locally owned and operated company.
CPC Yellow Pages also took second place in the marketing and promotion competition, and third place in the directory division.
The Lowcountry Phone Directory is published annually and circulates 94,000 copies in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties.
