Longtime island favorite restaurant to return in the spring ... and they’ll be hiring soon

Fans of Hilton Head Island’s Alexander’s don’t have long to wait before the restaurant reopens under new ownership.
A banner that appeared above the restaurant and wine bar’s sign reads “Opening Soon.”
Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort announced the restaurant will reopen this spring as an upscale seafood restaurant with early dining and dinner seven nights a week. The new menu will feature seasonally inspired cuisine, locally caught seafood and many other local ingredients.
Owners of the group that manages Alexander’s closed the restaurant, at 76 Queens Folly Road, in preparation for Hurricane Matthew and decided not to reopen, citing plans to not renew their lease and close by Nov. 1.
Director of food and beverage and certified sommelier Brian Couey and executive chef Don Reinheardt will lead the restaurant’s reopening. Couey worked previously at the Pinehurst Resort and Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C., while Reinheardt has two decades of experience with Starwood Hotels and Resorts.
Alexander’s will hold a job fair at the Palmetto Dunes Welcome Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 24.
Details: www.PalmettoDunes.com/careers
