Beaufort companies can pay business license renewals online

The city of Beaufort now allows business license renewals to be completed online through its website.
To pay online, visit www.cityofbeaufort.org and click “online payments.” The traditional method of renewing a license by mail or in person is still available.
The city will offer workshops to help business owners set up an online account. The workshops will be held at City Hall, 1911 Boundary St., on Feb. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Feb. 9 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Feb. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.; and Feb. 16 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
