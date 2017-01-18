Have a wedding planned for 2017? A new Westin venue is coming to Hilton Head Island

More than 5,000 square-feet that will accommodate up to 250 wedding guests will be coming to Hilton Head Island this year via the Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa.
The resort at 2 Grasslawn Ave. on the island will add the Grand Ocean Terrace, an event venue with ocean views nine-feet above beach level, to its property by this spring, according to the vacation company’s website.
A post on the resort’s Facebook page states construction began Dec. 8.
The Grand Ocean Terrace will feature glass doors that slide open to a full-length balcony overlooking the ocean, an adjacent, uncovered stone patio with fireplace and water feature, a beachfront deck for ocean-backdrop ceremonies and a bridal ready room.
A floor plan for the terrace includes a kitchen, restrooms, coat closet and vestibule.
