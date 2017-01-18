Bears still live at former Montana’s Grizzly Bar, but a new restaurant is now open there

The Spanish word for “new” is in the name of El Nuevo Vallarta Mexican Bar & Grill for good reason: It’s the newest Mexican restaurant to debut in Bluffton and it’s the newest restaurant in the former site of Montana’s Grizzly Bar.
A banner placed over the restaurant’s original sign at 16 Kitties Landing Road reads “Now Open.” Over the years, the building has hosted Montana’s and later a restaurant called Tavern 46.
Rocking chairs on the front porch have been replaced with patio furniture and pottery, but it looks like Montana’s bear statues are still calling the building home.
A menu on the restaurant’s website includes breakfast plates, classic Mexican dishes like sopes, pollo en mole, carne asada, tamales along with an entire section dedicated to oyster entrees, with prices ranging from $9 for salads to $65 for a seafood medley that serves two to four people.
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday, according to their website.
