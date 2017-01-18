New furniture store in Bluffton now officially open

Beaufort County officially has a new furniture store to the delight of interior designers and homeowners wanting a new look with the new year.
The Thomasville Furniture store in the Bluffton Commons shopping center 95 Baylor Drive is now open, according to a signs posted in the store’s windows.
Representatives of the company said in November that the store will offer six furniture collections, custom pieces and will debut a line from Ellen DeGeneres later in the spring. It’s the first Beaufort County location for the North Carolina furniture store.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
Comments