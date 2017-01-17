The Latest: In Davos, Chinese leader warns against trade war

0:44 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Pause

1:46 Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard

1:03 SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home

0:45 PFC Maria Daume: 'The Marine Corps will train me to be the best I can be.'

1:43 Conservation group on Bay Point Island redevelopment: 'Lose-lose for environment and taxpayers'

2:08 Bay Point Island trustee talks about plans for the island's development

1:16 Travel expert comments on pros and cons of luxury resorts

1:00 Bluffton man met 'magnificent' MLK several times

1:21 Dinosaurs to come alive this weekend in Savannah