Inflation up, economy better, but ECB to continue stimulus

1:46 Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard Pause

1:03 SWAT standoff at Hilton Head home

0:44 2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

1:09 Deshaun Watson speaks at Clemson national title celebration

1:23 Sea Pines beachfront homeowners await permanent fix for eroded shoreline

1:48 How to child-proof your new TV

1:19 Seek more options for land; 'Cashing this (developer) out should not be at the top of the list'

0:58 Beaufort store is giving the gift of warmth during the cold snap

1:03 New traffic signal at SC 46, new Walmart: What to know