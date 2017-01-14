The escape room experience is now available on Hilton Head

The new traffic signal at S.C. 46 and Kittie's Crossing in Bluffton is live, but with flashing yellow and red lights. Installed to accommodate the soon-to-open Walmart and Sam's Club across from Kittie's Crossing, the signal will be fully operational Jan. 11, 2017, according to a Beaufort County news release. In the interim, here's what to know to stay safe behind the wheel. (Video shot Jan. 6.)
The difference between all-season tires, snow tires and all-terrain tires is explained by Bill Coleman, owner of Tim's Tire Center in Olathe. And he cautions that none are going to be much help in ice.
Arizona State University will lead the NASA space exploration mission Psyche, allowing scientists to see for the first time what is believed to be a planetary core. The metal asteroid Psyche will offer a unique look into the violent collisions that created Earth and terrestrial planets. The mission's spacecraft is expected to launch in 2023, arriving at the asteroid in 2030, where it will map and study its properties during 20 months in orbit.
Susan Frank's mulefoots are representative of a breed that was once the rarest of all U.S. livestock according to some agricultural censuses, and remains critically rare, according to the Livestock Conservancy. “I know it sounds weird, but you have to eat a rare breed to help it come back,” Frank said. “I see it as a way to spread the word about mulefoot.” Mulefoots, like other old breeds of livestock, are genetic storehouses that can’t be replicated if they become extinct.
Tom Bartholomy, president of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont, talks about scammers playing on millennials' fears over trying to find internships and jobs to target them with fraudulent offers that dupe them out of money.
On Christmas Day 2016, full-scale grocery shopping in Beaufort and Jasper counties might be a challenge: all major grocery stores in the area will be closed. However, for certain staples, plenty of convenience stores will be open in greater Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, greater Beaufort and Ridgeland. Here's a look at those businesses, plus a rundown of what time all local grocery stores close on Christmas Eve.