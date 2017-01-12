Business

January 12, 2017 3:08 PM

A new tree is coming to Shelter Cove Community Park this Arbor Day

Posted by Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2016-17 will make replacing a mature oak tree lost to Hurricane Matthew its class project.

The tree, named Matthew’s Oak, will be planted in the Shelter Cove Community Park and dedicated on Arbor Day, April 28. A plaque dedicated to first responders will also be installed.

For 31 years, the the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Leadership Program has been informing, educating and cultivating leaders in southern Beaufort County. Each class completes a capstone project based on a need identified in the community. Past projects include way-finding kiosks on Daufuskie Island, signage at Mitchelville and playground equipment in DuBois Park.

