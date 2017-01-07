You might hear some jazz tunes in Bluffton Saturday nights from now on

A smooth cigar at The Bluffton Cigar Bar in Peaceful Henry’s can now be paired with some smooth, easy listening of jazz starting Saturday night.
The cigar bar will kick off its first jazz club from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 181 Bluffton Road with live music from the Phil Morrison Trio with Joe Watts, according to an event on the shop’s Facebook page.
David Moore, a retail sales consultant at the bar, said the event is the beginning of a weekly jazz night at The Bluffton Cigar Bar where guests who pay a $10 cover will receive a tapas plate, sweets and an intimate experience with local jazz musicians. He said the owner of the bar, Burt Sky, is a former jazz musician and connoisseur of the genre and most customers at the bar enjoy jazz as well.
“Well, the same spirit that’s with jazz is in cigars,” he said. “It’s about enjoying life, enjoying quality and appreciating some of the finer things.”
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
Comments