Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce to celebrate this year’s success in disguise

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce will have its annual black-tie gala, the Chamber Masquerade Ball, at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Hilton Head Island Marriott Resort & Spa.
Members will celebrate a year of accomplishments, awards, challenges, leadership and milestones at this ball, featuring food, drinks, dancing and entertainment provided by emcee James Cunningham and Deaz-Guys.
Black tie attire is preferred and the event will have complimentary valet parking. Guests can attend wearing a mask of their own design; the most tastefully creative one will win a prize. Masks will also be provided at the event.
Early bird pricing is available until Jan. 9. Members can RSVP on the Chamber’s website at http://www.hiltonheadchamber.org/chamber-event/annual-events/chamber-ball/.
