You’ll be able to eat local pizza in the Bluffton Promenade starting Saturday

Local Pie, a Neapolitan-style pizza parlor, will welcome Bluffton locals Saturday for a grand opening in its new location at 15 State of Mind St. in the Calhoun Street Promenade.
The former The Oyster Bar building has had a facelift, with new tiling, painting and giant pizza ovens, according to Danny Py, director of operations at The Richardson Group Real Estate and Marketing. This is a second location for Local Pie, which has a shop at 55 New Orleans Road on Hilton Head Island. The Bluffton restaurant is smaller than the one on the island, but its menu is 99 percent the same as the original, with local ingredients purchased from the Bluffton Farmers Market.
“We’re trying to stay to our original concept,” he said.
Local Pie will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 11:30 a.m. to around 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Py said the pizza parlor would open its doors at noon Saturday and feature local band Cranford Hollow later in the evening to celebrate the grand opening. Leading up to the opening, he said he’s heard a lot of feedback from locals who are eager for a new pizza joint in Old Town.
“One lady was like ... ‘I’m tickled pink that I can ... walk two blocks and get a great pizza ... which I could choose from the Northeast,’ ” he said.
Neighbors in the Promenade, locals and the town have been welcoming to the new business and easy to work with as Local Pie prepared to open, Py said.
“It’s been an open-arms-type thing and creating small businesses, and really being part of that, I think is ... that’s sort of what we’re all about, and we’re excited to be a part of this community,” he said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
Comments