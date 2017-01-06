You’ll be able to eat local pizza in the Bluffton Promenade starting Saturday

2:47 Our friends from up north offer us Southerners a little advice on how to stay safe and warm in winter weather Pause

0:55 Do we have to worry about frozen pipes? This Beaufort plumber has the answer

0:58 Hurricane debris removal is occurring along I-95 in Jasper County

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the US

2:04 Protecting your plants in the cold: This local expert has you covered

1:21 'If it gives off heat, give it 3 feet'

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks