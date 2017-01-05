Hilton Head Island Sam’s Club to close days before new Bluffton store opens

Sam’s Club members on Hilton Head Island will soon have to leave the island to shop at the store, which will relocate this month to Bluffton Gateway at the intersection of S.C. 46 and U.S. 278.
The Sam’s Club on Mathews Drive on Hilton Head will permanently close its doors Jan. 17, and the Bluffton Sam’s Club will open two days later at 8 a.m., according to G.D. Brewer, club manager at the new store.
The new Walmart Supercenter, also in Bluffton Gateway, will open Jan. 25.
Brewer said invited guests will be the first to see the club at 5 p.m. Jan. 18 when the store opens for a VIP night. Sam’s Club will announce that afternoon grant awards totaling somewhere between $15,000 to $18,000 that the store will give to nonprofits in the Bluffton community, he said.
“There’s a lot of excitement in the air,” he said. “People that I’ve talked with are really energized about the new store.”
The new store is roughly twice the size of the Sam’s Club on the island, Brewer said, with added amenities like a cafe, bakery area, fresh sushi made on-site, a pharmacy open to the public along with a hearing and vision center. To fill the new store, Sam’s Club will stock some items currently housed at the Hilton Head location.
“The majority of the inventory (at the Hilton Head store) will be either moved to our club or other clubs in the market area,” he said.
The larger store required the company to hire about 100 new associates to the team, but all workers at the Hilton Head Sam’s Club, about 80 of them, were given the opportunity to move to the new store, Brewer said.
“In the new club, we’re going to have somewhere between 160 and 170 associates when all is said and done,” he said.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
