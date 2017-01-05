Local Kroger shoppers helped raise money and food donations for families in the Lowcountry

Kroger customers and associates from Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Myrtle Beach contributed more than $17,720 to Kroger’s 2016 Can Hunger campaign — and an additional $6,000 to a second initiative benefiting the Low Country Food Bank.
From Nov. 13 to Dec. 24, Kroger customers supported the annual Can Hunger campaign by purchasing $1, $3 and $5 icons. Each icon purchased benefited Feeding America food banks and helped provide food to local families in need.
Additionally, Kroger’s annual “Bringing Hope to the Table” campaign engaged customers to help fight hunger. Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, when customers shared a photo of their empty dinner plate with #PictureYourPlate, Kroger donated the equivalent of 1,000 meals for each picture to Feeding America.
