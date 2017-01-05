Have a resolution to grow your customer base and profit margins? This seminar could help

Marketing Changes & Shifting Digital Trends, a free informational session on how to reach the community through digital and social media channels, will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 24 at Poseidon, 38 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island.
Business owners interested in growing their customer base and enjoying greater profit margins can learn how to improve their online presence, understand shifting trends in technology and discover new ways to reach an audience searching for their business.
The event is presented by Bryan Osborn, general manager and vice president of advertising for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette. Coffee and danish will be provided.
Seats are limited to 40 and those who would like to reserve a seat should email bosborn@islandpacket.com or call 843-706-8290.
