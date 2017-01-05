Business

January 5, 2017 8:12 AM

Enmarket to run donation campaign in January to benefit children’s health

Posted by Madison Hogan

mhogan@islandpacket.com

The Partnership for a Healthier America has announced the launch of a month-long customer donation campaign with Enmarket, a convenience store chain operating in more than 60 locations in the United States. Money raised will go toward supporting PHA’s mission to ensure all kids can grow up at a healthy weight.

Throughout the month of January, customers at any of Enmarket’s convenience stores in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina can add $1 to purchases at checkout in support of a healthier future for our nation’s children.

There are nine Enmarket locations in Beaufort County, according to the company’s website.

PHA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that works with the private sector and PHA Honorary chairwoman First Lady Michelle Obama to make healthier choices easier.

Details: 912-236-1331 or www.enmarket.com

