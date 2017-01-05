Bakery on Hilton Head Island to celebrate opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony and ‘King’s Cake’

Hilton Head Social Bakery will have its official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at 17 Harbourside Lane 1G in Shelter Cove Harbour and Marina on Hilton Head Island.
In celebration, the new bakery will prepare the traditional “King’s Cake” for customers, a French tradition in recognition of the Christian holiday Epiphany on Jan. 6 that honors the Magi who came to visit the baby Jesus. A King’s Cake is a French traditional puff pastry made with frangipane, or almond cream. The cake comes with a paper crown from France and a hidden figurine inside. Traditionally, the person who finds the “fève” in their piece of cake is crowned King or Queen.
Run by Chef Philippe Feret, who moved to Hilton Head in 2016 after running his own restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, the bakery offers American-style baked goods with a French flair. Everything is made on site with TVs inside showing the baked goods being made live in the kitchen. Items available include croissants, tarts, eclairs, turnovers, crepes, breads and more.
Details: 843-715-3349
