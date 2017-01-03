People must need coffee more than fries: Starbucks set to top McDonald’s as No. 1 chain

0:53 Night fishing leads to catch of great white shark Pause

0:54 Mr. 500: Ridgeland-Hardeeville's Faber talks milestone

1:03 Boundary Street, lately

0:58 Timeless holiday-time safety tips

1:36 Cordray responds to Orishack: 'Those kind of quips are not necessary'

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

0:52 Hilton Head Plantation resident on living with hurricane debris

0:20 I've been watching river baptisms since I was four

1:42 New Beaufort County Council members sworn in