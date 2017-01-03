Sea Pines wins national landscaping award

Sea Pines is known nationally for its golfing and seaside resort — and now for landscaping as well.
The Sea Pines Community Services Associates recently received a 2016 Green Star Honor Award from the Professional Grounds Management Society, according to a release.
"Sea Pines' beautiful grounds have long been a matter of pride to our property owners and those who work here, and a source of admiration by people who visit," Bret Martin, Sea Pines CSA president, said in the release. "We have some very creative and hardworking grounds maintenance team to thank for this terrific award."
The private Hilton Head Island community received the award in the “Public Works Site” category, the release said. It is one of three times that the award has been given in the category in the past 10 years, the release said.
Miami-Dade County and the city of Milwaukee received the award previously, according to the release.
Sea Pines’ grounds maintenance staff is tasked with overseeing 1,700 acres of open space and lagoons.
